Russia said it defeated an insurgent group that crossed the border from Ukraine in the most serious fighting on its territory since the start of the war 15 months ago.

Troops backed by artillery and air strikes drove out a “Ukrainian nationalist formation” from Russia’s Belgorod region, killing 70 fighters and destroying four armored vehicles as well as five pickup trucks, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement Tuesday.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.