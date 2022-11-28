Russia, U.S. postpone talks on nuclear weapons treaty

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left), U.S. President Joe Biden (second from left), Russian President Vladimir Putin (second from right) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (right) pose for press ahead of the U.S.-Russia summit at the Villa La Grange, in Geneva on June 16, 2021. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

Russia and the U.S. put off a new round of talks under the New START treaty this week, in what would have been the first such discussions since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.

Russia’s foreign ministry said the commission that handles implementation of the 2011 treaty will meet at a later date, according to state-run Tass. It gave no reason for the delay. A State Department spokesperson, commenting on customary condition of anonymity, said Russia had postponed the meeting, and the U.S. was ready to reschedule at the earliest possible time.

Tribune Wire

