Schumer expects spending bill to include electoral count overhaul

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks at a news conference following a virtual weekly Senate Democratic Policy meeting at the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 4, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON — Legislation to close loopholes in the formal electoral vote counting process will likely be appended to a must-pass appropriations package, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Tuesday. Supporters of President Donald Trump sought to exploit those loopholes last year to keep him in power.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Schumer gave the clearest indication yet that the bill known as the Electoral Count Reform Act will be tacked onto the annual spending bill that lawmakers are rushing to finalize ahead of the holiday break.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.