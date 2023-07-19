Scientists studying rhesus monkeys find benefits to same-sex relationships

Rhesus macaques monkeys grooming each other. (Dreamstime/TNS)

A group of monkeys is challenging humans’ views on sexuality by showing that same-sex behavior among males strengthens their social networks and may even help them father more offspring.

The findings, reported this month in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution, suggest that same-sex behavior is not only natural in the animal kingdom, it can be socially advantageous.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.