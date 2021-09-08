WASHINGTON — Democratic congressional leaders vowed to forge ahead this month with President Joe Biden’s economic plan despite deep divisions within the party and growing uncertainty about the overall size and scope of the tax and spending proposal.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday didn’t specifically commit to the $3.5 trillion price tag included in a fiscal blueprint that very narrowly cleared both chambers before an August recess. Her remarks leave the door open to a smaller package that would appease party moderates and infuriate progressives.
Speaking at a separate press event Wednesday morning, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Congress will move forward on the legislation, and negotiate for the votes needed to clear it — regardless of the call by moderate Sen. Joe Manchin last week for a “pause” on the debate and for a plan that would be “significantly” smaller.
The tax and spending package also is facing obstacles in the House. Democrats can only afford three defections in that chamber if Republicans are united in opposition, and some moderate Democrats also are balking at the size of the package being drawn up. Progressives, meanwhile, have pushed for a larger package and would likely balk at anything smaller.
Manchin is privately telling White House and Democratic leaders that he can’t support a package that would be more than $1.5 trillion, Axios reported late Tuesday. He also wants revenue from tax increases to cover all of the cost, according to Axios. A spokeswoman for Manchin declined to comment.
The Biden administration continues to speak with Manchin and is confident an agreement can be reached, the official said. It doesn’t believe any clear top-line spending cap has emerged among the moderates, according to the official.
The president said Tuesday that he would soon speak to Manchin. “Joe, at the end, has always been there. He’s always been with me. I think we can work something out. And I look forward to speaking with him,” Biden told reporters.
