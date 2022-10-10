Screening procedure fails to prevent colon cancer deaths in large study

In this photo from March 16, the United In Blue installation on the National Mall raises awareness of the need for more colorectal cancer research, treatment options, and funding in Washington, D.C. The installation is a visual representation of more than 27,400 people under the age of 50 estimated to be diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2030. Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Fight Colorectal Cancer/TNS

Colonoscopy screening exams that are recommended for older U.S. adults failed to reduce the risk of death from colon cancer in a 10-year study that questions the benefits of the common procedure.

While people who underwent the exam were 18% less likely to develop colon cancer, the overall death rate among screened and unscreened people were the same at about 0.3%, researchers from Poland, Norway and Sweden said Sunday in a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

