Hawaii search efforts pick up

A man walks along Lahaina’s Front Street on Friday, past the burned carcasses of cars that couldn’t escape a catastrophic wildfire that swept through the Maui city. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/TNS

Search efforts are ramping up on Maui as teams comb through the ash and rubble for human remains nearly a week after massive blazes tore through the island in what is now the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.

The death toll has climbed to 96, the Maui Police Department reported Sunday night. Fatalities have surpassed those from the 2018 Camp fire that destroyed the Northern California town of Paradise, where at least 85 died.

Tribune Wire

