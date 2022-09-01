Sen. Graham still must testify before grand jury in Georgia, judge rules

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham was told he must testify before a grand jury in Georgia election. Joshua Boucher/The State/TNS

 Joshua Boucher

ATLANTA — A federal judge in Atlanta on Thursday ruled that U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina still must appear before a special purpose grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump and his allies.

U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May, for the second time, rejected requests from Graham’s legal team to quash the summons for the senator’s testimony in its entirety. But May did say Graham cannot be asked about “investigatory fact-finding” during his calls to the Secretary of State’s office and how they relate to his vote to certify the 2020 presidential election.

