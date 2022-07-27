Sen. Manchin backs $369 billion energy-climate plan, rejects SALT

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on a phone call in a hallway just outside the Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill on Jan. 19. Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS

 Kent Nishimura

WASHINGTON — Sen. Joe Manchin and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have struck a deal on a tax, energy and climate bill, breaking a deadlock on the Democrats’ long-sought legislation to enact major parts of President Joe Biden’s agenda.

The plan, announced by the two Democrats on Wednesday evening, would generate an estimated $739 billion in revenue, spend $433 billion and reduce deficits by $300 billion over a decade. That’s still much smaller than the Biden administration’s plans before encountering Manchin’s repeated opposition.

Tribune Wire

