Senate panel confirms LA Mayor Eric Garcetti ambassador nomination to India

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s nomination to serve as U.S. ambassador to India was confirmed Wednesday by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
The mayor’s approval was expected after his uneventful hearing last month before the congressional panel. His nomination now heads to the Senate, where it requires a simple majority vote.
The mayor’s term is scheduled to end in December 2022. If he is confirmed by the Senate, the Los Angeles City Council could name an acting mayor to fill the job until a new mayor is elected. City Council President Nury Martinez has also suggested she could temporarily fill the post.
There had been speculation that members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee would press Garcetti on his handling of alleged sexual harassment by a longtime Garcetti aide, but it didn’t become a significant issue for the mayor.
An LAPD officer sued the city in 2020, alleging the mayor witnessed Garcetti advisor Rick Jacobs’ sexually harassing behavior and failed to intervene. Garcetti has denied witnessing or being aware of any sexual harassment, and Jacobs has denied harassing anyone.
