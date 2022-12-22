Senate passes $1.7 trillion spending bill

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., at the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesda in Washington, D.C. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — The Senate overwhelmingly passed the mammoth fiscal 2023 spending package in a burst of activity on the floor Thursday after finally nailing down an amendments deal it took all day Wednesday and into the morning to hammer out.

The vote was 68-29 in support of the 4,155-page legislation. It includes the dozen annual spending bills for every federal agency, supplemental aid for the war in Ukraine and natural disaster victims, and a series of unrelated policies ranging from retirement savings incentives to driftnet fishing regulations.

