$52B OK’d for chipmakers

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., during a news conference on Capitol Hill on June 7 in Washington, D.C. The Senate passed a bill Wednesday that offers $52 billion in incentives for U.S. semiconductor plants. Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS

The Senate on Wednesday passed legislation that includes $52 billion in grants and incentives for U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, an industry that has steadily lost ground to foreign competitors in recent years.

The 64 to 33 vote comes after more than a year of debate and marks a major legislative victory for President Joe Biden, whose agenda has largely stalled in the Senate, where 60 votes are required to pass most legislation.

