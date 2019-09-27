Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), joined by Senate leadership, during a weekly news conference after a Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill, in Washington, on Tuesday. Congress on Thursday gave final approval to a short-term spending bill that would punt the threat of a government shutdown to just before Thanksgiving, giving lawmakers an additional two months to resolve their differences over paying for President Donald Trump’s policies. Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times