WASHINGTON — The Senate passed a stopgap spending bill Thursday to keep the government open through Nov. 21, punting tough decisions over President Donald Trump’s border wall and other funding disputes until just before Thanksgiving.
The 82-15 vote came days before the Monday deadline when government funding would expire. The House passed the same measure last week, so Senate passage of the short-term spending bill sends it to Trump for his signature. He is expected to sign it.
The stopgap bill is aimed at giving lawmakers more time to finalize $1.4 trillion worth of full-year spending bills for the 2020 fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30, 2020. The bipartisan vote on the spending measure came despite a Capitol in chaos over House Democrats’ new impeachment inquiry of the president and a whistleblower complaint against Trump related to his call with the president of Ukraine.
Like last year, when Congress denied Trump some of the money he was seeking for his U.S.-Mexico border wall, border barrier funding remains a major sticking point in budget talks. Democrats oppose Trump’s $5 billion request for the wall, and offered an amendment in the Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday to block the money. But the amendment was defeated. Lawmakers will have to continue negotiating the issue before the short-term spending package expires in November.
Last winter, the dispute over the wall ended up in a 35-day partial government shutdown.
This year, there are also unresolved divisions on other issues, including how much money should be devoted to domestic programs championed by Democrats as opposed to Pentagon operations that are a priority for the GOP.
The disputes have arisen even though lawmakers and the administration came together over the summer to agree on a sweeping two-year deal that set topline budget numbers and suspended the debt ceiling until after the 2020 election.
It remains uncertain how Democrats’ impeachment effort will affect budget talks, but Senate Appropriations Chairman Richard Shelby, R-Ala., said this week that the result could be additional short-term “continuing resolutions,” like the one passed Thursday, instead of a bipartisan deal on new spending levels.
spending
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.