Senate Republicans fold, pass veterans health bill

An Air Force service member tosses items into a burn pit at Balad Air Base, Iraq, in March 2008. Senior Airman Julianne Showalter/US Air Force/TNS

WASHINGTON — More than 3.5 million veterans who were exposed to toxic substances on overseas deployments will gain easier access to health and disability benefits under a bill that cleared the Senate on Tuesday.

The 86-11 vote ended weeks of delay that began with a constitutional concern over an obscure tax provision that had to be removed. And the holdup grew longer after an eleventh-hour objection from Republican senators last week who pushed for an amendment to change how some Department of Veterans Affairs health care spending is accounted for in the budget.

