Senate sends defense authorization bill to Biden

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.