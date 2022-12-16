Senate sends defense authorization bill to Biden

WASHINGTON — The Senate voted overwhelmingly Thursday to pass the final defense authorization bill for fiscal 2023, clearing the sweeping measure for President Joe Biden’s signature.
If Biden signs the National Defense Authorization Act into law, as he is expected to do, it would be the 62nd straight fiscal year that the defense policy measure has been enacted.
The Senate’s final NDAA passage vote was 83-11. The House passed the bicameral compromise on Dec. 8.
With enactment of the bill, Washington will have authorized spending about $858 billion on defense programs in this fiscal year, mostly at the Pentagon. That is $45 billion, or 5%, more than Biden asked for in March.
The funds have yet to be appropriated, but congressional leaders hope to clear an omnibus spending bill next week.
The final NDAA will rescind a 2021 Defense Department directive that troops be vaccinated against COVID unless they have an allowable exemption for medical or religious reasons.
The category of defense spending that would receive the biggest share of the increase is the procurement account. Top procurement items include 21 new Navy ships, instead of the 15 requested, for $33 billion — a $5 billion increase.
The bill would also authorize purchasing 69 F-35 fighter jets, up from the 61 requested.
On nuclear programs, the measure would authorize billions for new nuclear delivery vehicles — submarines, aircraft and missiles. The bill would push back against the Biden administration’s plans to halt a sea-launched nuclear cruise missile program. And it would limit retirements of B83 atomic bombs. Paychecks
The measure would authorize a 4.6% raise for military personnel, the biggest in 20 years, though inflation has recently raged at a higher rate than that, and 2022 has seen the biggest surge in consumer prices in some 40 years.
However, the lawmakers who wrote the final bill deleted from the final package a House-passed provision that would have added to the 4.6% raise a 2.4% “inflation bonus” for servicemembers and civilians making less than $45,000 a year.
That discarded provision would have helped 820,000 Defense Department employees with some $600 million in relief, Defense Department officials told CQ Roll Call.
The negotiators also nixed or neutered all eight House-passed provisions that sought to obtain more information from the administration on the threat of domestic extremism in the military and society. The deletions were viewed by some experts as a concession to conservatives who have said the domestic extremist threat to U.S. armed forces has been overstated.
The bill is also a milestone in the campaign to change prosecutions in the military justice system. The fiscal 2022 NDAA had shifted key prosecution powers for certain crimes from military commanders to trained prosecutors. This year’s NDAA would further grow those powers and expand the covered crimes from 11 to 14, including sexual harassment.
The NDAA would authorize about $10 billion over five years in grants to Taiwan for use in purchasing U.S.-made military equipment and $1 billion a year in weapons for Taiwan drawn from U.S. stocks.
The measure also would endorse $11 billion for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative.
For Ukraine, the bill includes $800 million in new security assistance. ——— (C)2022 CQ-Roll Call, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Visit cqrollcall.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
