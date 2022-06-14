U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, talks with reporters following party policy luncheons on Capitol Hill on June 7 in Washington, D.C. A group of 20 senators, led by Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and John Cornyn, R-Texas, announced Sunday that they struck a deal “to protect America’s children, keep our schools safe, and reduce the threat of violence across the country.” Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS