Cases of major sexually transmitted infections rose to more than 2.5 million in 2021, U.S. health officials said in a revised final report, led by rates of syphilis that increased more than a third from a year earlier.

Rates of syphilis rose about 32% in 2021, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had said in a preliminary report last year that it expected a 26% increase. Cases among infants, who can become infected during pregnancy, also jumped by about a third, leading to 220 stillbirths and infant deaths in 2021, the CDC said in a report Tuesday.

Tribune Wire

