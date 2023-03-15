Shavees, teams still needed for St. Baldrick’s Day event

Members of the Fulton Police Benevolent Association team pose after their 2019 shaves. Provided photo

OSWEGO COUNTY —With just under six weeks to go till volunteers “Brave the Shave,” the 17th annual St. Baldrick’s Day in Oswego County event, scheduled for Sunday, April 16 at Curtis Manor, is showing an excellent amount of funds raised for life-saving childhood cancer research, but other numbers are near a record low.

“It’s strange,” explained Volunteer Event Coordinator Dan Witmer, “our website shows over $15,000 raised, which is excellent at this time out from the event, but we’re almost at alltime lows for the number of shavees and fundraising teams, and I’m afraid that that’s going to catch up with us if we don’t get more participation.”

