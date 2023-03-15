Shavees, teams still needed for St. Baldrick’s Day event

OSWEGO COUNTY —With just under six weeks to go till volunteers “Brave the Shave,” the 17th annual St. Baldrick’s Day in Oswego County event, scheduled for Sunday, April 16 at Curtis Manor, is showing an excellent amount of funds raised for life-saving childhood cancer research, but other numbers are near a record low.
“It’s strange,” explained Volunteer Event Coordinator Dan Witmer, “our website shows over $15,000 raised, which is excellent at this time out from the event, but we’re almost at alltime lows for the number of shavees and fundraising teams, and I’m afraid that that’s going to catch up with us if we don’t get more participation.”
There are currently just 27 shavees registered for this year’s event, and only 10 fundraising teams. On the bright side, though, says Witmer, “we have 49 fundraising participants, which is more than we’ve ever had before. They typically register and raise money, but don’t shave.”
This year the Oswego State men’s lacrosse team leads all groups in dollars raised, with just over $7,000 showing on their web page. Theirs is currently the largest fundraising team, with 32 Laker team members and head coach Andrew Daly all registered.
Back again this year is the Fulton Police Benevolent Association team, with 11 team members registered at present. Their page shows over $3500 raised so far.
In third place at press time is a welcomed newcomer, the Oswego State men’s and women’s track and field teams. They have 14 team members signed up, along with head coach Juan Martinez. Their page shows over $1150 raised so far.
“I’d love to see more teams register, even if most aren’t shavees. Maybe it’s a Little League or minor hockey team, or a group of regulars from the local bar… the co-workers at the office, family and friends who want to honor a loved one’s memory, or additional law enforcement or firefighter teams. Imagine Fulton baseball going ‘head-to-head’ versus Oswego baseball (or lacrosse, or softball, or Hannibal vs. A-P-W, Mexico vs. Phoenix, etc)… the
potential is there,” said Witmer.
“It’s not too late,” he continued, as anyone can register right up until the day of the actual event. “History shows that the more time you have between registration and the event itself, the more donations you’re likely to receive but, that said, there’s still plenty of time to get involved and make a difference.”
According to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation website, $500 can fund 20 hours of innovative research to find new cures and better treatments. $5,000 can fund a summer research project, supporting the next generation of pediatric oncologists. $50,000 can fully fund a yearlong clinical trial, often a kid’s best hope for a cure.
To make a donation, register as a shavee, participant, volunteer, or team captain, or just to learn more about the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, go to www.stbaldricks.org.
