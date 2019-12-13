WATERTOWN — The city’s Public Works Department is closing a section of Sherman Street on Friday.
Employees will begin pruning a large city tree in the 1300 block of Sherman Street beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, closing the section between Iroquois Avenue West and Brooke Drive. With the exception of those who live on Sherman Street, all motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.
