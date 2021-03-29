Ship stuck in Suez Canal is freed, allowing vital waterway to reopen

A tugboat drags the Panama-flagged ship, Ever Given in the Suez Canal after the ship was successfully freed and re-floated on March 29. The head of the state Suez Canal Authority (SCA), Osama Rabae, said that the ship in the early morning responded to pulling and towing efforts by salvage teams working around the clock and the position of the ship has been reorientated 80% in the right direction. The Panama-flagged ship, Ever Given, had veered off its course in a single-lane stretch of the canal during a sandstorm nearly a week ago. Handout/DPA/Zuma Press/TNS