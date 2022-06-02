Shooting at Tulsa hospital leaves 4 dead

Four people were killed and multiple others were wounded during a mass shooting Wednesday at a medical building in Tulsa, Okla., police said.
The shooter died by suicide, Tulsa police Officer Eric Dalgleish told reporters outside the hospital.
The man, 45-year-old Michael Louis, blamed his surgeon for his continued back pain, according to police.
Louis had undergone back surgery performed by Dr. Preston Phillips at the hospital on May 19, Chief Wendell Franklin announced at a press conference with the Tulsa mayor and hospital officials.
“We also have a letter on the suspect, which made it clear that he came in with the intent to kill Dr. Phillips and anyone who got in his way,” Franklin said. “He blamed Dr. Phillips for the ongoing pain following the surgery.”
Louis opened fire on the second floor of a medical building on the campus of Saint Francis Hospital just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. He was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound by the time police arrived minutes later.
Louis was allegedly hunting Dr. Preston Phillips, who had performed his back surgery, according to a note he left with relatives, police said at a press conference. In the days before the shooting, Louis had reportedly been complaining about back pain.
“Louis was in pain,” Franklin said. “Louis expressed that he was in pain and was not getting relief.”
The four victims were identified as Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, receptionist Amanda Green and William Love, a patient.
Saint Francis’ trauma team rushed to try to save Love’s life, but were unsuccessful.
“We so wanted to be able to utilize our skills and training to save these precious lives,” Dr. Ryan Parker, chief of emergency medicine at Saint Francis, said Thursday. “To the family of Mr. Love, I’m so sorry we couldn’t save you.”
Love held a door open to allow another patient to escape before he was shot, officials said.
Louis had purchased an AR-15-style rifle hours before the shooting, according to officials. Days earlier, he also bought a .45 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun from a local pawn shop.
“The shooter is dead. The threat that he brought to this campus, that has been ended,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said Thursday. “But the days ahead of us and the weeks ahead of us, it is so important for this community to show the team at Saint Francis how much we love you. And I want to thank you all for coming to work today.”
———— (C)2022 New York Daily News. Visit at nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.