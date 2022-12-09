Sinema switches to Independent, diluting a Democratic-led Senate

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona speaks during a Homeland and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Sept. 14. Al Drago/Bloomberg

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema declared as an independent Friday but made clear she won’t caucus with Republicans, maintaining Democrats’ newly expanded control of the chamber, committee subpoena power and ability to advance judicial nominees.

Sinema, who has been a swing vote on key issues, said she would continue her centrist voting record, which has angered some Democrats in her home state who have vowed to mount a primary challenge if she seeks reelection in 2024.

