Someone in California just became $700 million richer.
After 40 drawings without a winner, Powerball finally found a jackpot in Monday night’s pull, a single ticket sold in Morro Bay, Calif., that matched all six numbers.
The winning numbers were 12, 22, 54, 66 and 69 and a Powerball number of 15.
With the total prize reaching $699.8 million, the jackpot ranks as the fifth largest in Powerball history and the seventh largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.
The winner will be able to choose a one-time lump sum cash payout of $496 million or an annual check over the next 29 years. Both options are subject to taxes.
Five tickets won $1 million by matching all white balls but not the red Powerball: two in Massachusetts and one each in Arizona, Florida and Virginia. A ticket in Tennessee doubled that with the Power Play. In total, more than 2.2 million tickets won at least $4 in Monday night’s drawing.
Powerball still holds the record for a lottery, with a $1.586 billion jackpot split between winners in California, Florida and Tennessee in 2016.
The 41st drawing for a single jackpot beats Powerball’s own record, which was set in January at 36.
