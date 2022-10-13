Grocery items in a shopping cart inside a grocery store in San Francisco on May 2, 2022. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by David Paul Morris.

Food prices kept soaring in September and were one of the “many contributors” to worse-than-expected U.S. inflation.

Grocery prices in September were up 13% from a year ago, with goods such as flour, cookies, turkey and canned fruits and vegetables all rising by the most ever, Labor Department data Thursday showed.

