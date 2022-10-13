In this photo illustration, a Social Security card sits alongside checks from the U.S. Treasury on October 14, 2021, in Washington, DC. Social Security beneficiaries will receive 8.7% cost of living adjustment for 2023. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/TNS)

Social Security beneficiaries are set to get the largest boost to their benefits in four decades.

The 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, will be 8.7%, the Social Security administration announced Thursday. That’s about $140 more per month for beneficiaries.

Tribune Wire

