Soldier killed in bear attack during training in Anchorage, Army says

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson soldier was killed by a bear Tuesday while training in Anchorage, the U.S. Army Alaska said.
The soldier was part of a small group training in an area west of the Anchorage Regional Landfill when the bear attacked, the Army said in a statement. The soldier’s name is being withheld until their family is notified.
According to the Army, the 673d Security Forces Squadron initially responded to the attack, and Alaska Wildlife Troopers are now searching for the bear in the training area. That area is closed to the public for all recreation activity, the Army said.
Additional details, such as the type of bear involved in the attack, were not immediately available. The Army said more information would be released as it became available.
