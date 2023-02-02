Space Coast bustling with 4 crew launches on tap

NASA astronauts, from left, Jessica Watkins, Robert Hines, Kjell Lindgren and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti are seen inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon Freedom spacecraft onboard the SpaceX recovery ship Megan shortly after having landed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Jacksonville, Fla., on Oct. 14. Bill Ingalls/NASA/Getty Images/TNS

Before summer, 14 more humans could launch from U.S. soil as SpaceX has three missions set to lift off from Kennedy Space Center on Crew Dragons while Boeing looks to send its CST-100 Starliner up to the International Space Station for the first time with people on board.

“We’re heading into, I would say one of the busiest increments in the history of station,” said Kathryn Lueders, NASA’s associate administrator for the Space Operations Mission Directorate at press conference last week. “We have a string of critical missions coming up.”

