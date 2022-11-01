SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket launches after three-year hiatus

The crowd cheers at Playalinda Beach in the Canaveral National Seashore, just north of the Kennedy Space Center, during the launch of the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, on Feb. 6, 2018. The SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launched from Kennedy Space Center on Tuesday, lofting classified payloads for the U.S. Space Force. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

SpaceX’s powerful Falcon Heavy rocket launched from Kennedy Space Center on Tuesday, lofting classified payloads for the U.S. Space Force. The launch returned the Falcon Heavy to flight after a more than three-year hiatus.

The rocket lifted off in dense fog at 9:41 a.m. local time. It is part of a mission called USSF 44 and is the first operational national security space mission for the Falcon Heavy.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

WPBloom

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.