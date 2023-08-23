Spanish opposition leader gets a month to form a government

Spain’s King Felipe VI receives the candidate of conservative Partido Popular (People’s Party) Alberto Nunez Feijoo as part of the round of consultations with political representatives before proposing a candidate for the investiture, at the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid on Tuesday. Sebastian Mariscal/Pool/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

 Sebastian Mariscal/Pool/AFP

Spanish opposition leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo has a month to form a government before facing a vote in parliament, a task he has already said is tough because he doesn’t have the necessary support from lawmakers.

King Felipe VI on Tuesday invited Feijoo, whose People’s Party won the most seats in July’s election, to try to cobble together an administration. Lawmakers will then vote on Feijoo’s investiture as prime minister on Sept. 27, Parliament Speaker Francina Armengol announced on Wednesday.

