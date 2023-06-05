Spy Robert Hanssen found dead in prison cell

The identification and business card of former FBI agent Robert Hanssen are seen inside a display case at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Va., on May 12, 2009. Hanssen was sentenced to life in prison without parole for spying for the Soviet Union and Russia while he worked for the FBI. Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

Convicted spy Robert Hanssen was reportedly found dead in his prison cell Monday.

The 78-year-old the FBI called “the most damaging spy in Bureau history” was serving a life sentence in ADX prison in Florence, Colo.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.