Sri Lanka president reaches Singapore after fleeing protests

In this photo from April 26, demonstrators wear masks of Basil Rajapaksa, the Finance Minister of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa, then-Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, and Gotabaya Rajapaksa, president of Sri Lanka, as they demonstrate the country’s ongoing economic and political crisis in Penideniya, Sri Lanka. Demonstrations have continued across the tiny South Asian island nation for weeks, voicing anger against what they say is the government’s mishandling of the economy. Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images/TNS