CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Legislature appointed two new department directors Monday night.
Jason Pfotenhauer, the county’s deputy planning director, was appointed planning director at a salary of $85,051, effective immediately. He replaces Keith Zimmerman, who retired.
Matthew Denner was appointed emergency services director at a salary of $67,479, effective no later than Oct. 15. He replaces Michael LeCuyer, who resigned to take another position.
