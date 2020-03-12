St. Lawrence Health systems facilities are reinforcing infection prevention protocols, and this week has implemented new screening procedures at entrances.
There are supplies at points of entry, so that any potential symptomatic patient who arrives can be properly masked and immediately isolated to protect staff and other patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.