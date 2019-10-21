AKWESASNE — The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe has been awarded more than $1.3 million by the U.S. Department of Justice to combat domestic and sexual assault and alcohol and substance abuse.
The tribe will receive $899,940 through the department’s Violence Against Women Tribal Governments Program and an additional $420,574 through the department’s Bureau of Justice Assistance Justice Systems and Alcohol and Substance Abuse program, the department announced late Friday.
The tribe also is slated to receive an additional $500,000 through the Tribal Victim Services Set Aside Program, according to the announcement. The money is to be used for coordination and expansion of an existing victim service program, the announcement states.
The funds are part of more than $273.4 million in grants to improve public safety, serve victims of crime, combat violence against women and support youth programs in American Indian and Alaska Native communities announced Friday by the Justice Department.
“Violent crime and domestic abuse in American Indian and Alaska Native communities remain at unacceptably high levels, and they demand a response that is both clear and comprehensive,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “We will continue to work closely with our tribal partners to guarantee they have the resources they need to curb violence and bring healing to the victims most profoundly affected by it.”
“We are proud to be part of the effort to ensure that St. Regis Mohawk Tribe has the resources needed for important youth programs and their work to prevent violence and help victims find hope and healing,” said United States Attorney for the Northern District of New York Grant C. Jaquith. “We look forward to continuing our longstanding partnership to promote public safety and justice for all there.”
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Council expressed its thanks for the federal funding.
“The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe extends its appreciation for the financial support from our partnering agencies to enhance public safety measures that prevent and protect female survivors of criminal acts, as well as to educate and engage our youth through programming designed to assist our community in healing from traumatic events,” the council said in a statement.
