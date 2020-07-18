WATERTOWN — The Development Authority of the North Country may have to increase costs to utility providers to help pay more than $1.5 million in Department of Transportation fees on its high-speed internet lines as the agencies continue to disagree about state law that exempts the authority from taxes and assessments.
DANC’s former executive director James Wright wrote a letter to DOT on Jan. 27 — shortly after the authority was surprised with a DOT invoice for its existing fiber optic cable lines throughout Northern New York. The Watertown Daily Times received the correspondence last week between DANC and DOT via a Freedom of Information Law request.
The state Department of Transportation started charging fees this year to fiber optic line installers who build lines in a state-controlled highway right-of-way. The 2019-2020 state budget contained language that enacted a right-of-way tax or use and occupancy fee, allowing the DOT to require installers to enter annual fee-bearing permits to charge corporations per foot, per cable, for fiber optic lines they own.
It does not apply to phone, water or sewer lines.
The authority has been exempted from DOT fees or assessments since it established a telecommunications open-access network more than 12 years ago, according to Wright’s letter.
“Precisely because of the authority’s recognized public role and the needs it serves, the Legislature exempted its property, income and operations ‘from taxation or assessments of every kind and nature,’” according to the Jan. 27 letter, citing state Public Authority Law § 2713 and 2702(10). “Property is broadly interpreted and clearly includes the authority’s fiber optic network.”
DOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez responded to Wright on April 22, disagreeing with DANC’s interpretation of Public Authority Law. The laws refer to real property the authority controls or owns, Dominguez said — not the installation of utilities on state-owned land under the DOT’s jurisdiction. The department argued companies are not required to install fiber optic lines in state-owned rights-of-way.
“Therefore, any such fees are neither taxes, nor assessments, but rather represent just compensation for a use and occupancy in the state’s role as a proprietary landowner,” according to Dominguez.
Under the DOT fee, the Development Authority of the North Country will have to pay about $2,000 per mile for a total of $1.6 million on its roughly 830 miles of existing owned fiber, said Laurie Marr, DANC director of communications and public affairs. The $1.6 million is about 25% of the network’s annual projected, generated revenue.
“This is essentially a tax on grant funds,” Marr said Friday, “because the Development Authority has built the backbone of northern New York’s fiber infrastructure using state funds.”
The fee is projected to raise as much as $30 million this fiscal year. DOT charges corporations three types of fiber optic permit fees depending if they are underground, aerial or cross a highway right-of-way. Companies are typically charged when they pass through privately owned right-of-ways.
State Division of the Budget spokesman Freeman Klopott did not respond to questions Friday about how much DOT will use from the fee’s anticipated $30 million to repair right-of-ways or what else the funds will be used for. He did not say how much the DOT has invoiced DANC to date.
DIFFERING INTERPRETATIONS
DANC and DOT representatives continue to disagree on the state Public Authority Law, Marr said Friday.
“We are trying to work with the state to come up with a practical solution that will result in a positive outcome for the residents of northern New York,” Marr added.
DOT understands DANC’s concerns, Dominguez said April 22, and the department supports Gov. Cuomo’s priority to increase broadband across the state.
“We recognize that there are systematic issues that need to be addressed and are doing all we can do to improve the process,” according to Dominguez’s letter, adding DOT is speaking with fiber optic representatives about the fee requirements and schedule.
“These conversations continue and are producing positive changes in how NYSDOT interacts with companies and how we work together to get broadband to those who need it in ever corner of our state.”
DANC Interim Executive Director Carl Farone Jr. responded to DOT in a four-page letter June 8, detailing the authority’s extensive telecommunications network, which is linked to every school and hospital in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence and other surrounding counties, in addition to several higher-learning institutions, including SUNY Canton, SUNY Potsdam and Clarkson and St. Lawrence universities. The authority also links a public emergency network of 911 centers across 13 Northern New York counties.
The authority provides service to more than 150 North Country cell towers to Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile/Sprint carriers, fiber for state utilities such as New York State Electric & Gas and the New York Power Authority. The authority connects 39 libraries in the North Country Library System to the library hub in Watertown, Farone cited the examples, saying the authority will not be able to afford to invest in similar, future projects and further expand broadband in rural upstate New York because of the fee’s expense.
“Much of the network along these rights-of-way was constructed using public grant money, including from the state,” according to Farone’s letter last month. “...The authority ... exists only because it has had significant backing with state and federal funding to build out the network. The irony in the DOT’s permit fee request is that it inadvertently undermines the very purpose of this state and federal funding.”
Farone requested a meeting with DOT representatives to further discuss the issue and “see how we can work better together.”
DOT has not responded to DANC’s June 8 letter, but the department is working on a response. DANC representatives expect to resume discussions with DOT officials in the near future, said Marr, who did not specify a time frame or date for the next conversation.
“We are having ongoing conversations with the broadband industry to support the expansion of broadband across New York as we implement this program,” DOT Director of Communications Joe Morrissey said in a statement Friday. “The legislatively approved right-of-way program delivers valuable resources — all of which are used to maintain the public right-of-ways these companies are using and safety for the traveling public.”
Morrissey did not respond to a question about why DOT does not include fiber optic lines as “real property” that the authority owns or controls under state Public Authority Law.
Rural New York towns and counties, especially upstate, have grappled with lacking high-speed internet access for years. In 2015, Gov. Cuomo launched the Broadband For All initiative, investing more than $550 million through three rounds of grants to secure high-speed internet upgrades for the most rural, underserved parts of the state.
Projects funded with a state grant award through the Broadband For All program are exempt from the DOT fee.
“The New NY Broadband program is the only exemption,” Klopott said in a statement Friday. “There’s no sunset on that exemption.”
Other broadband projects funded by state or other grant money are not exempt, Klopott said. The authority’s high-speed telecommunications system in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties’ public school systems was originally funded with state grants.
DANC will not increase costs to northern New York residents for its other infrastructure services, such as managing the regional landfill, to subsidize the state, Marr said. Fiber optics utility companies are prohibited from passing the new DOT fee costs to consumers.
“The authority is not permitted to increase fees for infrastructure or services it provides (water, sewer, landfill, etc.) to subsidize telecommunications due to agreements with partner entities, customers or bond holders,” she said Friday. “All operating units of the authority are independent from one another from a financial perspective.”
DANC is uncertain if the authority will increase fees to service providers to use the authority’s fiber lines to help make up the annual $1.6 million. Marr said the authority reinvests any surplus into its telecommunications system to continue to build the network and serve more upstate rural areas.
“This new fee means that the authority won’t have $1.6 million a year to invest in our telecommunications system, which is vital to the education of our students and to business operations in northern New York,” she said.
The changes in last year’s budget permit DOT to charge fiber optics utilities a use and occupancy fee for use of its right-of-ways, but the assessment is not mandatory, according to Wright.
“The new amendments state that any right of way agreement ‘may’ include ... not ‘shall’ include a fee,” according to his Jan. 27 letter. “Surely, the reason for this language is so that the department may use its discretion in deciding whether to implement any fee.”
Founded in 1985, the state Legislature created DANC as a public-benefit corporation to meet Northern New York and the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum’s infrastructure needs in water, sewer, housing, solid waste management and telecommunications.
Wright’s letter referenced Pubic Authority Law 2713, which is part of the enabling legislation that created the authority and states it is “exempt from taxation or assessments of every kind and nature.”
DANC immediately halted outstanding fiber installation projects in January because Marr said the authority cannot afford it. Marr would not say how much DOT invoiced DANC in January, but the organization has not had to pay the additional sum because crews did not begin construction.
“If such fee is imposed, the authority cannot proceed with plans that require additional capital investments,” she said. “Given the critical need of advanced telecommunications that we have seen during the COVID pandemic, the authority would like to invest capital funds to provide connectivity to more students in rural areas, but simply cannot make such an investment with a new DOT fee on top of existing operating costs.”
Changes to the few or rates would require legislative approval.
We’re trying to work with the state to have a reasonable outcome,” Marr said. “That’s our wish and our hope.”
Lawmakers adopted the 2019-2020 state budget and updated section 10 of New York’s Highway Law to authorize the DOT to enter fee-bearing permits with fiber optic installers. Last year’s spending plan also added Section 7 of the Transportation Corporation Law, allowing the DOT to charge fiber optic corporations installing and operating the utility lines for fair-market use and occupancy of the state right-of-way.
Fee rates will increase by 2% each year and may be adjusted when DOT renews a permit. Fee-bearing permits are required for existing fiber optic line occupancies and new installations, according to dot.ny.gov.
