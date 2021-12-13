1 dead, 1 arrested after crash knocks Jeep off Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx
NEW YORK — One man is dead and another charged with drunken driving after a two-car crash ended with a Jeep rolling over and falling off the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx on Sunday, cops said.
The deadly wreck happened just after 4:45 a.m. in Mott Haven, near E. 135th Street. The Jeep and a second car, an Audi A6, were both headed south when they collided, cops said.
The impact sent the Jeep toward a concrete barricade, where it flipped over and dropped onto the Third Avenue exit ramp about 30 feet below, police said. The Jeep’s driver did not survive his injuries.
Freddy Martinez, 23, of Morris Heights, the driver of the Audi, was charged with drunken driving and impaired driving after blowing a .147% blood alcohol level at the scene, police sources said. The legal limit for driving while intoxicated is .08 %.
Police have not released the Jeep driver’s name.
