One person was killed when a boat carrying 29 people capsized on a cave tour in upstate New York near Niagara Falls on Monday.
The victim was identified as a man around 60 years old.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
Periods of rain. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Periods of rain. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: June 12, 2023 @ 8:51 pm
One person was killed when a boat carrying 29 people capsized on a cave tour in upstate New York near Niagara Falls on Monday.
The victim was identified as a man around 60 years old.
One guide and 28 locals were on the tour in Lockport, according to Destination Niagara USA, which organized the trip. The passengers were hospitality employees in Niagara County enjoying a company outing, and no children were on board.
The boat, operated by the Lockport Cave & Underground Boat Ride, was traveling down a 300-foot cave tunnel. The vessel was specially designed for the cave, according to Lockport Police Chief Steven Abbott. It could handle a maximum of 40 people.
Near the end of the passage, the boat “became unbalanced and capsized,” sending all 29 people into the water, Lockport Fire Chief Luca Quagliano said.
The water in the cave is about 5-6 feet deep, according to Quagliano. Some of the people managed to walk back to the cave entrance on their own.
However, around 16 people were rescued by emergency crews, Quagliano said. First responders used a small inflatable boat to pick up three to four people at a time and take them to safety. The entire operation took around an hour, according to Quagliano.
Investigators believe the man who died became trapped under the overturned boat.
When emergency personnel first arrived, several people had climbed on top of the capsized boat, the fire chief said. No one on board was wearing a life jacket, and officials who’d taken the tour themselves said they were not used.
Police Chief Abbott said authorities are treating the cave as a crime scene.
“We have one individual who’s passed, we have a whole lot of questions that need to be answered,” he said, adding that officers would interview all boat passengers in an attempt to determine what happened.
The cave system was built in Lockport in the late 1800s, when the Erie Canal was in its heyday. It was designed to transport water from the canal to power local industry. In the 1970s, a tourism group designed a tour through the caves, which includes the underground boat ride.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.