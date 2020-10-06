WATERTOWN — The candidates for the 116th Assembly District faced off for their first and only debate Tuesday afternoon.
In a roughly hour-long debate at the studios of WWNY-TV, also known as 7 News, on Arcade Street, Republican incumbent Mark C. Walczyk and Democratic challenger Alex V. Hammond answered questions posed by 7 News anchors John Moore, Diane Rutherford and Jeff Cole, on issues ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic and New York state’s response to it, to tax policies, local prisons and police reform.
Mr. Hammond won the coin toss that decided who would speak first, and said in his opening remarks that in Mr. Walczyk’s last two years in office, he’s fought hard to gain nothing substantial for the district.
“I’m running for one reason, and that’s because I’m sick of all the fighting,” Mr. Hammond said. “Everybody is talking about fighting nowadays, fighting and gaining nothing. My opponent has talked about fighting for the north country, only to gain nothing over the last two years.”
Mr. Walczyk said in his last two years in office, he’s been a “watchdog on executive power,” and has worked to build coalition of bipartisan Assembly members who have passed legislation, something he said he looks forward to continuing if re-elected.
“Common sense is hard to come by in Albany, (but) building bipartisan coalitions and learning to work together, we’ve gotten some measures passed and I look forward to continuing that fight as a happy warrior for you,” he said.
Throughout the debate, the candidates seemed to agree on a number of points, almost all related to the way the state has managed itself, its finances and the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr. Cole asked the candidates if they felt Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo had taken too much power for himself as he manages the state’s response to the ongoing pandemic.
“I gave Gov. Cuomo a lot of credit up front in the beginning of this crisis,” Mr. Walczyk said. “I think he displayed some excellent leadership early on that probably saved a lot of lives. Unfortunately, the governor has gone above and beyond what executive authority the Legislature ever granted him.”
Mr. Hammond agreed the governor has taken too much power for himself and has kept it too long, but he put the blame for that squarely on the state Legislature itself.
“We have to face the hard facts, and the fact is, although my opponent talks about checks and balances, he voted to give away the checks and balances of the Legislature on this governor,” Mr. Hammond said.
Mr. Hammond is the town supervisor for Waddington in St. Lawrence County. He said when he declared a state of emergency in his town, every 30 days he had to get the permission of the town board to continue the state of emergency. Mr. Hammond questioned why the Legislature had not done the same for Gov. Cuomo.
The candidates also agreed on the issue of economic development and state investments in local communities. Both men were asked whether they approved of competitive grant programs, like the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, which Mr. Moore termed “hunger games,” especially as the state faces a multi-billion-dollar budget deficit.
“I think everybody is facing economic struggles in every small community, and I would like to see more funding to local municipalities so that they can make the decisions for themselves on what they’d like to see on Main Street,” Mr. Hammond said.
Mr. Walczyk said he’s seen two philosophies in New York state politics: One that gives more money and power to lawmakers in Albany, and another that gives more money and power to the average New Yorker. He said this goes further than the budgetary problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic and is the direct result of an “addiction to spending” in the state government.
“Somehow, in this pandemic, with this budget problem, going into this year with a $6 billion budget deficit already while we were going into a shut down, the Hollywood film tax credit made it into the budget,” Mr. Walczyk said. “That wasn’t me, I fought it. I voted against it.”
The candidates also agreed on a bill sponsored in the Assembly by Mr. Walczyk. Earlier this year, the assemblyman introduced a bill that would amend the state Constitution and give each county in the state one senator. This would change the balance of the state Senate — currently apportioned based on population — and give upstate New York a significant numerical advantage in that house of the state Legislature.
Mr. Walczyk said he believes changing the state Senate to have one senator represent each county is the best compromise possible, as many upstate residents are calling for a split between the upper and lower parts of the state.
“This is a proposal that (state) Sen. (Joseph) Griffo and I have been working on to answer many of those out there who say we should split this state,” he said. “We think that’s divisive. I think that cutting the state into multiple little pieces, or just cutting NYC out of it, or Long Island off of it is a non-starter for most of Albany in all practicality and divides New Yorkers.”
“I think everybody in the north country should agree with that proposal,” Mr. Hammond added.
Mr. Hammond and Mr. Walczyk agreed on fewer issues than they disagreed on. Where Mr. Walczyk said he does not believe in mandatory flu vaccines for school children, Mr. Hammond dodged the answer at first before saying he does support the concept.
Where Mr. Hammond said he supports legalizing marijuana and using some of the tax revenue from it to support opioid addiction treatment, Mr. Walczyk said he does not support the idea of legalizing marijuana for tax purposes.
“On the legalization of marijuana, I think that’s the wrong reason — if you’re going after it for revenue,” he said. “I think we need more education for our youth. I have a lot of concerns about their perception on what it means for their health.”
Perhaps the most fundamental disagreement between Mr. Walczyk and Mr. Hammond was on whether or not the north country needs a Democrat assemblyman to have a voice in state government. Mr. Hammond said with the way New York state politics work, the only way a legislator can get any work done is by having the support of the party that now dominates state politics.
“I might not agree with how it works, but it’s the reality we face,” Mr. Hammond said. “The reality is Mr. Walczyk talked about a lot of things he wanted to get done in 2018 ... we are seeing all these different things that he wanted to tackle in Albany, but he just couldn’t seem to get done, and I’m telling you right now, the reality of it is, it’s because he has an ‘R’ next to his name.”
Mr. Walczyk disagreed wholeheartedly. He said having been elected as a Republican once already, he’s proven the argument made by Democrats, that having another representative in the majority party, is not true.
“Those that convince us (by saying),’If you just let us tax you more, we will bring back more of your money,’ that argument doesn’t sell to the people of the 116th Assembly district,” he said. “I don’t think its so much Democrat versus Republican. I think you do have one-party rule in Albany, but it’s about bring balance. You know, if there’s an upstate New York Democrat that is running for speaker of the Assembly, I would probably consider supporting them, understanding that a majority of my house is Democrat.”
Mr. Walczyk said the best path to finding the balance and representation Mr. Hammond has said would come from electing a Democrat to the Assembly would be achieved by passing his bill to allocate one state senator to each county.
The two candidates ended the debate by highlighting some of what they thought were the most important points against their opponent. Mr. Hammond delivered his closing remarks first, criticizing Mr. Walczyk for voting against the state’s annual education funding bill both years he’s been in the Assembly, voting against the expansion of absentee ballots during the pandemic and against early voting.
“He has done nothing to address the unemployment problem that we face here in this district,” he said. “I want to bring BOCES together with trade schools, employers and unions to fix that problem through a coalition, to create a blue collar pipeline to get our people back to work.”
Mr. Walczyk pushed back against Mr. Hammond’s criticism in his closing remarks, saying he’s been endorsed by the state teachers union and has a good working relationship with every school district superintendent in the Assembly district.
“We need representatives that are going to bring people together, not divide with baseless attacks,” he said. “I’ve done that for the last two years. I want to continue to do that for you.”
