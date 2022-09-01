Two CNY teens dead after contact with live wires

Two Central New York teenagers were killed when they became tangled in live electrical wires after exiting a vehicle involved in a crash in the town of Redfield on Wednesday night. Pexels

REDFIELD — Two teens are dead after they came in contact with live wires after a truck crashed into a downed tree in Oswego County Wednesday night, deputies said.

Dead are Madysen Young, 17, of Sandy Creek, and Matthew Bice, 17, of Albion, deputies said.

