SARANAC — Three people died early Saturday in a house fire in Saranac.
State police said Sunday that a call came in around 3:33 a.m. about a house on fire at 1349 Strackville Road in the town of Saranac. Three people were trapped inside a fully engulfed fire at a two-story residence and did not make it out.
Police said the victims were Robert D. Velie, 21, Saranac; Katelynn D. Damour, 23, Chateauguay; and Diesel A. Cook, 2, Peru.
They were located inside the residence and pronounced dead at the scene.
On Saturday, Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day said upon arrival, the Saranac fire chief reported a house fully involved with fire.
“A number of occupants were in the home at the time of the fire’s discovery,” Day said.
“Several were able to escape the blaze. However, three occupants were unable to exit the building.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Clinton County Office of Emergency Services Fire Investigation Unit, the state Office of Fire Prevention and Control and the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
State police and state fire investigators were still investigating the scene, but no evidence of suspicious activity has been found at this time, police said.
