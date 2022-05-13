NEW YORK — The man accused of spraying 33 shots on a crowded subway train last month pleaded not guilty Friday to federal terrorism charges.
Frank James, 62, appeared in Brooklyn Federal Court Friday in a khaki jail jumpsuit, telling a judge he was doing “pretty good.”
James is accused of boarding the rush hour train on April 12, donning a gas mask, setting off a smoke canister and opening fire at terrified passengers as it approached the 36th Street station in Sunset Park.
Ten passengers were shot. Amazingly, no one died.
James was on the lam in the city for a day before he was arrested near a McDonald’s in the East Village.
He is charged with committing a terrorist attack on a mass transit system and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.
After asking James questions about his educational background, Brooklyn Federal Court Judge William Kuntz determined that he was “competent” to proceed in the case.
The Bronx native faces life in prison if convicted. He is being held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center without bail.
James is due back in court July 25.
