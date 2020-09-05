WATERTOWN — By the end of September at the earliest, an additional $900 paid out over three weeks will soon be available for those who are still unemployed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Cheryl A. Mayforth, director of the WorkPlace in Jefferson County, said anyone who was receiving the additional $600 in weekly unemployment benefits will be eligible for the incoming additional $300, and they have to do barely anything to get it. The additional assistance comes as the unemployment rate in Jefferson County was still in the double digits as of July, at 12.3%.
The $300 is called the Lost Wage Assistance and is a result of President Donald J. Trump recently signing an executive order, which appropriated funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA. It will be paid out over three weeks at $300 per week. The Department of Labor is estimating, at best, to begin sending it out by the end of September.
Those who had been receiving the additional $600 a week — a benefit that expired July 31 — will automatically be eligible for the $300 payments.
The Department of Labor will send them a document with only one question on it, asking if requiring financial assistance is due to COVID-19.
All applicants have to do is respond “Yes.” Those documents will likely be sent via email or text message, Ms. Mayforth said.
“People shouldn’t worry,” she said.
