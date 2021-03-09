ALBANY — New York’s Attorney General Letitia James on Monday appointed two attorneys to lead an independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations that multiple former aides have alleged against Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the last two weeks.
James appointed Joon H. Kim, former acting U.S. attorney for New York’s Southern District, and employment discrimination attorney Anne L. Clark to lead an independent investigation into the accusations leveled against the governor by five former aides.
“We are committed to an independent and thorough investigation of the facts,” James said in a statement late Monday afternoon. “Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark are independent, legal experts who have decades of experience conducting investigations and fighting to uphold the rule of law. There is no question that they both have the knowledge and background necessary to lead this investigation and provide New Yorkers with the answers they deserve.”
Counsel Jennifer Kennedy Park, Abena Mainoo and Yannick Grant will support Kim and Clark in the probe.
The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday that former aide Ana Liss claims the governor kissed her hand and asked personal questions while working in his administration.
Karen Hinton, a former aide from when Cuomo was secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Bill Clinton, recalled receiving an uncomfortable hug from Cuomo when they met in a hotel room in 2000. Hinton’s account was reported in The Washington Post on Saturday.
Lindsey Boylan, former Empire State Development chief and Cuomo’s special adviser, was the first woman to come forward by releasing a detailed account accusing the governor of sexually harassing her multiple times. She first accused the governor of sexual harassment on Twitter in December.
Boylan, who is running for Manhattan borough president, alleged “degrading,” “uncomfortable” and “insidious” harassment while working for Cuomo, and accused him of a nonconsensual kiss in his Manhattan office, comments comparing her looks to those of another woman he was rumored to have dated and unwanted touching of her lower back, arms and legs.
A Feb. 27 report in The New York Times featuring 25-year-old Charlotte Bennett, Cuomo’s executive assistant and healthy policy adviser last spring, said the governor repeatedly asked her about her sex life, if she had ever had sex with older men and if she was monogamous in her relationships.
On March 1, The New York Times reported 33-year-old Anna Ruch’s recount of an incident after meeting the governor at a Manhattan wedding in 2019. She alleges the governor held her face after they were introduced and asked if he could kiss her. Ruch said Cuomo had made her feel uncomfortable when he put his hand on her bare lower back.
Cuomo publicly apologized for his behavior at his March 3 COVID-19 briefing and claimed he did not know he was making anyone feel uncomfortable. The governor has also denied ever touching anyone inappropriately.
Cuomo does not intend to resign, and said he will cooperate with the attorney general’s investigation while focusing on the 2021-22 state budget due April 1.
The AG’s appointed team of attorneys will conduct a thorough and independent investigation of the circumstances surrounding the sexual harassment allegations, including the Cuomo administration’s handling of related reports and complaints.
The team will issue subpoenas and related compliance, examining relevant documents and records, interviews, formal depositions and data analysis of pertinent information, according to a statement from the AG’s office Monday.
The group will report to the attorney general’s office with investigation updates each week throughout its duration. The team will produce and publish a written report including its findings after the investigation is completed, according to the AG’s office.
Kim is a partner at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, focusing on internal investigations and regulatory enforcement, as well as high-stakes litigation. He has tried more than a dozen federal jury trials and actively participated in dozens of others over more than two decades.
He served as acting U.S. attorney for the state’s Southern District from March 2017 to January 2018. Before that, Kim served in various leadership positions in the office, including deputy U.S. attorney, chief of the Criminal Division, and chief counsel to the U.S. attorney.
He is a graduate of Stanford University and cum laude graduate of Harvard Law School.
Clark is a partner at Vladeck, Raskin & Clark, P.C. of nearly 30 years focusing on employment law issues on behalf of employees at the trial and appellate levels. She has successfully represented plaintiffs in numerous sexual harassment and other employment discrimination cases in the private sector, in education, and in government, according to the AG’s office.
Clark worked on the Eleventh Circuit appeal of the landmark sexual harassment case Robinson v. Jacksonville Shipyards, Inc.
She is a New York University graduate and an alumna of New York University School of Law.
Cuomo’s office initially said the governor would ask James and top state Judge Janet DiFiore to select a lawyer to undertake the probe. The governor faced backlash for first selecting former Federal Judge Barbara Jones to conduct an investigation of his own conduct.
His initial proposal choosing Jones caused an uproar because Jones used to work for the Zuckerman Spaeder law firm with Steven Cohen, a longtime Cuomo ally.
