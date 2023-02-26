Agency receives negative feedback

The following were posted within the past 48 months:
n “I have been receiving harassing calls for a couple months now from a man named John who says he is with the National Police and Trooper Association. He is asking for money for this association. The first couple times I politely declined because I already support other charitable organizations. He kept calling, and I’ve asked him multiple times to stop, but he refuses to do so. (and yes, it’s literally the same man every time — same name and distinct voice).”
n “I keep getting harassing calls from this business. I have reported the calls to the Do Not Call website, and have told them repeatedly to stop calling me.”
n “The same man keeps calling me and has been super rude at every interaction. He has hung up on me anytime I ask him to take me off their call list.”
n “I was contacted by phone. Very aggressive and at the end of the ‘Will you donate?’ the caller said “and don’t hang up.” The invoice they sent, as I wanted them to show their face, was not an address but a P.O. Box number in Michigan. It did not match any addresses on their website. I have never been addressed in the manner over the phone by any legitimate charity.”
n “The (IUPA) called me back in March for a donation, and tried to strong-arm me into giving a card number for my donation. I did not. I sent a check for $20 when the paper invoice arrived in the mail. Since then, this same association calls me multiple times daily, all from differing phone numbers. I suspect now that the group is a scam, and not really supporting police or firefighters at all. I simply want never to be called by them again.”
n “This time the representative was very rude, and told me she was putting me down for a $25 donation, I told her no, and hung up. Next I receive a letter confirmation demanding payment. Since I had already requested in writing to be removed how do they think it is okay to come after me again.”
n “They use misleading and aggressive tactics and I fear for others that are more vulnerable that receive calls from them. It’s unacceptable that they profit from their harassment tactics.”
n “I got the call from this organization, and as I fully support the local law enforcement agencies in my area, I decided to agree to send a small donation. Not being willing to give them my credit card info, the caller agreed to send me an envelope, but still put me on the line with someone else that pushed hard for me to give them my number. NEVER again will I donate to this organization. I will keep my money for the local law enforcement offices and their fund raisers.”
