Akwesasne hunting, fishing restrictions remain in effect

AKWESASNE — The Mohawk Council of Akwesasne and Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe are continuing to remind non-residents that hunting or fishing in the Territory of Akwesasne is an inherent and protected right of Akwesashró:non.
As a result, these protected activities continue to be limited to only community members until the COVID-19 Emergency Declarations have been lifted by the respective councils.
The hunting and fishing restrictions include all non-residents from neighboring communities and our sister nations. We respectfully request everyone’s compliance with these restrictions as we work to protect and preserve our community’s natural resources.
Tribal members seeking to fish off-territory may renew or apply for a NYS DEC fishing permit directly with the Tribe’s Environment Division, located at 449 Frogtown Road. A service window is available Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the exception of lunch hour from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. For more information, please call 518-358-5937 Ext. 5050.
