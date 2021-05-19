AKWESASNE — Despite the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention easing its guidance on mask wearing for fully vaccinated individuals, the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center is reminding community members and guests that the mask requirement remains in effect under the Tribe’s jurisdiction.
All individuals, regardless of vaccination status, are still required to wear masks in public places and businesses, as well as in other locations where maintaining a safe social distance of 6 feet is not possible.
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe respectfully requests continued cooperation, as this protective measure was developed to keep the community healthy and safe.
Those who have a non-emergency matter, can call the Emergency Operations Center at 518-320-0019, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
