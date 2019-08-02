AKWESASNE — The Akwesasne Mohawk Casino is partnering with an online sports betting company to enter the legal sports wagering market.
The Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort, which is owned by the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe, issued a news release stating that the establishment would enter into an agreement with “global iGaming leader, The Stars Group.”
“The alliance will support AMCR’s introduction of retail sports betting to the North Country Region — a milestone for AMCR as New York State moves toward regulated sports wagering,” read the news release.
The agreement also grants The Stars Group an option to operate and brand real-money online sports betting, poker and casinos in New York on a “first-skin basis,” giving them the right to operate subject to license availability, state law and regulatory approvals.
The New York Gaming Commission last month approved rules and regulations for licensing, opening and operating sports betting facilities in the state.
Todd Papineau, general manager of Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort, said in the release: “Our highly experienced team is thrilled to announce a state-of-the-art sports betting experience in partnership with The Stars Group. With online betting and gaming solutions and FOX Bet and PokerStars brands, we believe The Stars Group is positioned to become a leader in the U.S. online betting and gaming industry — and our casino is excited to connect our sports enthusiasts with the next generation of interactive gaming.”
Wagers will be accepted through kiosks as soon as the state permits sports wagering.
The resort had anticipated regulations permitting wagering in the state, according to the report; planning started several months ago for a renovation at the casino’s existing Sticks Sports Bar and Grill, which will become Stick’s Sports Bar and Sports Book. The renovations of the 5,200-square-foot space have begun.
“The luxury sports lounge, featuring a high-definition video wall and 25 television screens, is expected to open in the fall of 2019,” read the release. “Expanded dining and beverage options will feature the on-premise seasonal craft brewery selection from Maple Brewing and a new menu, offering even more excitement to the 130,000 square-foot casino floor.”
Robin Chhabra, CEO of FOX Bet, said, “We are excited to announce this agreement with the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort, which further strengthens our market access as we work to build our FOX Bet business into one of the leaders in the emerging U.S. online betting and gaming market.”
