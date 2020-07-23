MALONE — The Alice Center’s Assisted Living Program will begin allowing visitors this week, despite the discovery of a COVID-19 case within the facility on July 8.
New state guidelines allow limited visits to nursing homes, and The Alice Center will allow scheduled visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday, according to a news release. The facility will allow a maximum of two visitors at a time for 30-minute visits, which will be followed by a 15-minute sanitation period before the next scheduled visit.
All visits will be held outside as weather permits and each will be supervised by an employee of the facility.
Residents and their loved ones were contacted last Thursday regarding the updated visitation rules.
“We’re excited that our ALP residents will have the chance to reconnect in person with their loved ones starting next week,” said Susan Biondolillo, the Alice Hyde Medical Center’s associate vice president of long-term care.
The state guidelines require that facilities be free of any COVID-positive tests for at least 28 days prior to hosting visitation.
