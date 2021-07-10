MALONE — Alice Hyde Medical Center is expanding its space into a spot just off East Main Street.
Hospital officials announced recently that they have purchased Dr. Anjni Bhagat’s medical building at 5 Clay St. for $920,000.
Dr. Bhagat has served as a primary care provider in Malone for nearly 40 years, and has been a member of Alice Hyde’s medical staff since 1988.
Alice Hyde Communications & Engagement Strategies officer Phillip Rau said the building’s sale occurred on June 25, though there is “not going to be any interruptions” in service for Bhagat’s patients.
Under agreement between the two health facilities, patient appointments and health care services “will continue seamlessly at the facility, and Dr. Bhagat will continue to practice out of the office,” Alice Hyde officials said in a news release.
“Collaboration has become the key to successfully managing any primary care practice,” Bhagat said in a prepared statement. “This is an exciting project for me, because it means more resources for patients. Working with UVM Health Network and Alice Hyde will allow me to continue providing excellent health care to our community, and focus on the patient-centered care that drives everything we do as physicians.”
Alice Hyde officials said the hospital plans to continue its expansion of primary care access throughout the hospital’s service area — something that could include adding additional primary care providers at the Clay Street building.
“This partnership is another investment in expanding primary care access to communities across Alice Hyde’s primary service area,” Alice Hyde Chief Operating Officer Matt Jones said in a prepared statement. “We are proud of the high-quality care that will continue to be delivered by Dr. Bhagat and our talented team of nurses and staff.”
The hospital will plan to renovate the building, in order to bring it up to state Department of Health regulations for a hospital facility, officials said. This will include upgrades to the building’s mechanical systems and like air exchangers.
Renovations began this week and hospital officials expect the project to be finished “later this year.” The project is funded by grant money received by Alice Hyde in 2019 through the state’s Health Care Facility Transformation Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.