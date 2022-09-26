Hochul urged to improve drinking water standards

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks to guests at the Delavan Grider Community Center on May 17, 2022, in Buffalo, New York. (Scott Olson/Getty Images/TNS)

ALBANY — Advocates urged Gov. Kathleen Hochul and the state Department of Health (DOH) to bring New York’s drinking water standards on toxic PFAS in line with new EPA health advisories. They called for current standards on two PFAS chemicals, PFOA and PFOS, and proposed standards on 23 additional PFAS to be lowered to as close to zero as possible. This would ensure that New Yorkers would be directly notified about what’s in their water, and that dangerous contamination would be eliminated.

New York’s Maximum Contaminant Levels (MCLs) for PFOA and PFOS currently allow up to 10 parts per trillion of each of these chemicals in drinking water. Those levels are 10 times higher than what EPA now says is safe.

